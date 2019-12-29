NuBits (USNBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $551,287.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $551,287.00 and approximately $10,411.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

