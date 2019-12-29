NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. NuCana has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 3.18.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NuCana by 134,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 608,425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

