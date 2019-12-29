NuShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,507.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $6,507.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022442 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

