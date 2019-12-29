NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Update

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NUVA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 122,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other NuVasive news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NuVasive by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.