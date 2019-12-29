NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. 19,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,170. The company has a market cap of $343.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.34. NVE has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $104.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 56.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 362.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 6,002.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 53.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEC. ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

