Nxt 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $1.45 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Indodax and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.