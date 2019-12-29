Nxt Hits Market Cap of $9.13 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Nxt has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Livecoin and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022412 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008090 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

