Obyte Market Capitalization Hits $12.32 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $2,786.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.84 or 0.00227911 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,679 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

