Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.40 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

