Octoin Coin (OCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,951.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $3,951.00 and $18,108.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.