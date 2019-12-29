ODEM Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, ODEM has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $366,324.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.