ODEM Trading Down 7.1% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $243,714.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

