Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.64% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ODT opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.