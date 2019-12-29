ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $313,189.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $313,189.00 and $62,853.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00058763 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084692 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000834 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00068971 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,441.78 or 1.00190829 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

