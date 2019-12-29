ODUWA Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $332,251.00 and $66,048.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00057712 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084860 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00072721 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,419.29 or 1.00508618 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

