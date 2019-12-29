Odyssey Hits One Day Trading Volume of $119,321.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $119,321.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, FCoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

