OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. OGE Energy has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $45.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 496,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after buying an additional 487,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 452,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 225,396 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

