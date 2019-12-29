OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $4,228.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, OKCash has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057781 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084304 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.27 or 0.99876867 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,911,275 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

