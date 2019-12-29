Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 109,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,861 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.