Omni 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,896.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00013112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $552,255.00 and approximately $3,896.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00586261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009696 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,777 coins and its circulating supply is 562,461 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

