Ondori Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $186.00 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $186.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023555 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000786 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

