One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

