OneLedger Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $424,375.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Kucoin and BitForex. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $424,375.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,225,666 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinEx, BitForex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

