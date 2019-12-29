OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

