OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 570,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ONE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.