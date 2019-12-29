Ontology Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin and BCEX. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $351.06 million and $95.26 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Koinex, Bibox, BitMart, Indodax, OKEx, HitBTC, BCEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

