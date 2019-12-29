Open Trading Network (OTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $175.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $21,790.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.