Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $22,878.00 and $294.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

