Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 836,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 907,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Opus Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Opus Bank by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opus Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opus Bank by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 65,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 71,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,435. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.