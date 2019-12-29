Orbitcoin Trading Down 3.5% This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $883,298.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057539 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00593912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00221779 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004620 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001793 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

