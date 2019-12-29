Orbs (ORBS) Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and $188,526.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,995,538,817 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.