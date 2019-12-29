OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC started coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $365.46 million and a PE ratio of 39.17.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

