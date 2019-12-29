OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OGI. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 3,606,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,743. The stock has a market cap of $365.46 million and a P/E ratio of 39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.