Origin Sport Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $4.02 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

