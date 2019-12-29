OriginTrail Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75,197.00 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $75,197.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,928,834 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

OriginTrail can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

