Origo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $500,721.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $500,721.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.06107647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

