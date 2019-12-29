Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Achieves Market Cap of $569,611.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, Mercatox and Bibox. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $569,611.00 and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Mercatox, Coinbe, Bibox, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.