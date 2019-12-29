Ormeus Coin Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $542,559.00 and approximately $25,926.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, C-CEX, Bibox, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

