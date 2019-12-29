OST (OST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,200.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, OST has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDCM, OKEx and Huobi. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $39,200.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

