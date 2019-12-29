Ouroboros (OURO) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Exchanges

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $203,190.00 and approximately $5,257.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 11,434,704 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,048 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

