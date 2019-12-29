OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $313,807.00 and approximately $13,686.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00344906 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015381 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010046 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

