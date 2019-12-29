Oxycoin (OXY) Market Cap Hits $75,483.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Oxycoin has a market cap of $75,483.00 and $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

