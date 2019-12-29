P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 34.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 128,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a P/E ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

