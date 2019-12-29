Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PMBC shares. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 54,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,295. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 391,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 292,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.