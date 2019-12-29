Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

PAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAM opened at $16.86 on Friday. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

