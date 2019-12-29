Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 11,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

PAAS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $23.14. 2,180,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.07. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.