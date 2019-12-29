Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $111,766.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Parachute has a total market cap of $111,766.00 and $1,383.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Parachute has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,605,086 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

