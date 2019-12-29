ParallelCoin Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $313,903.00 and $1,093.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00587836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.