Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 33.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

PRTK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $64,734.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,735 shares of company stock valued at $218,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 501,177 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

