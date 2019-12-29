ParkByte Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $14,952.00 and $7.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.